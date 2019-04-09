Home Cities Chennai

300 diabetic children to get free glucometers from Chennai-based medical institute

Over 98 per cent of children who come to the Institute of Child Health, fall under Type-1 diabetes, a condition where pancreas produce no insulin.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, over 300 children with diabetes, who are registered with the Institute of Child Health, are to get glucometers and strips to test their blood sugar level, a move which will benefit hundreds of parents who cannot afford the same.

“The Institute of Child Health has 30 per cent of diabetics in the age group of 3 to 5 years. We have 30 to 40 per cent registered in the pubescent age group. Insulin should be given depending on the sugar level. Glucose levels in children keep fluctuating rapidly, so ideally sugar should be checked thrice a day,” says Dr V Poovazhagi, professor of paediatrics, Institute of Child Health.

“We used to supply strips free of cost with the help of a public private partnership. Though we supply insulin free of cost, strips, insulin syringes and others are recurring cost. Per month these would cost anywhere around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. It is a huge amount for the poor who come to ICH,” added Dr Poovazhagi.

Over 98 per cent of children who come to ICH, fall under Type-1 diabetes, a condition where pancreas produce no insulin. Because they cannot afford even strips, some parents skip the test for some days. However, since the hospital will supply the same free of cost, this may change, says Dr Poovazhagi. “We have 320 children with diabetes registered with the Institute. We will distribute glucometer and glucometer strips to parents of these children on April 15 for one year, free of cost. We will also educate the parents on the day on how to check the glucose level and what they should do if they get abnormal test results. We will also have an exhibition on nutritional diet as nutrition in diabetic children is different from nutrition in normal children,” Dr AT Arasar Seeralar, Director, ICH told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Institute of Child Health Chennai children diabetes Chennai diabetes patient

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp