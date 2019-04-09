Chennai crime files

Home Cities Chennai

Five boys between the ages of 12 and 23, were rescued from bonded labour at a sheep grazing unit in Nagapattinam.

By Express News Service

Bonded labour: 5 boys rescued

CHENNAI: Five boys between the ages of 12 and 23, were rescued from bonded labour at a sheep grazing unit in Nagapattinam. The boys, originally from Villupuram, were allegedly beaten up on Saturday and Sunday. K Krishnan of National Adivasi Soildarity Council, who informed the district administration of the same, said, “The owner, a native of Paramakudi, was immediately arrested.” The boys who were bonded for two to five years for a loan of `5,000 to `15,000, were constantly moved from place to place, said rescue team members. AK Kamal Kishore, sub collector of Nagapattinam district, initiated the rescue.

2 arrested for stealing idols

CHENNAI: Two men who allegedly stole three idols from a 50-year-old temple in Madurantakam at Kancheepuram, were arrested on Sunday and the idols recovered almost eight months after the incident. “On Sunday we narrowed down the suspects and arrested them at Uthiramerur bus stand,” said a police officer.

Man ‘elopes’ with minor girl, HELD

CHENNAI: Thiruninravur police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly eloping and molesting a 17-year-old girl on the promise of marrying her. Police said the accused M Harikrishnan (28) of Vadalur worked at an eatery in Thiruninravur while the victim lived with her parents in the city.

