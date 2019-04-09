Home Cities Chennai

NDPS court in Chennai awards 30-year jail term to repeat offender

M Ashok Kumar, was caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2009 for possessing 44.820 kg of heroin with six others.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a landmark judgment, a 62-year-old Sri Lankan citizen,  who was caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2009 for possessing 44.820 kg of heroin with six others, was sentenced to 30 year-rigorous imprisonment by a trial court here on Monday.

M Ashok Kumar, convict in the case and owner of a guest house, was on the run until he was caught by the NCB in 2009 and a thorough financial investigation was conducted.

During the course of the investigation, the intelligence officers searched bank lockers of Ashok Kumar and found 1.4 kg of heroine and termed him a repeat offender, according to Special Public Prosecutor NP Kumar.

Denying the allegation, counsel for the accused submitted that the contraband was planted by someone in the locker and also raised doubts over the keys used to open them. However, judge K Ayyappan of the special court trying NDPS cases, concluded that prosecution has proved the case beyond doubt.

In his judgment, for the subsequent offence by the accused, the court decided to invoke section 31 of the Act that calls for maximum punishment and not death sentence. Therefore, the judge ordered the accused deserved the maximum term of imprisonment.

