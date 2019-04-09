Home Cities Chennai

Part of dad’s liver gives new life to baby in Chennai

A segment of a liver from an Andhra man was transplanted to his seven-month-old son who suffered from biliary atresia, a condition in which bile formed in the liver, is not able to drain.

Published: 09th April 2019 05:29 AM

Surgery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City successfully performed a liver transplant on a seven-month old baby with a brain haemorrhage and liver failure.

According to a release, the child was from Andhra Pradesh and suffering from biliary atresia, a condition in which bile formed in the liver, is not able to drain into the intestines. If untreated, this condition leads to liver failure.

Brain haemorrhage in liver failure is secondary to Vitamin K deficiency, a serious complication of liver failure.“Although the child was being treated for jaundice since birth, the underlying condition was undetected, and at five months of age, the child developed severe bleeding inside his brain. The only option left was a liver transplant,” the release added.

“The doctors at Gleneagles Global Health City performed a highly successful liver transplant with the help of a segment of liver donated by the child’s father. The over  seven-hour surgery involved the liver transplant team. Post surgery, the child has made a remarkable recovery and was discharged from the hospital,” the release added.

