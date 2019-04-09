Home Cities Chennai

Plan to facilitate rental housing for poorer sections in Chennai

The draft urban housing policy suggests many steps, including development of rental portal.

Published: 09th April 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s tenement photo used for representative purpose

Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board’s tenement photo used for representative purpose (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu may soon be tapping the rental housing sector to ensure the economically weaker sections and low income groups may be provided with homes in the City, where owning homes have become unaffordable for the poorer sections.

The draft State Urban Housing and Habitat Policy of Tamil Nadu has suggested that the State shall facilitate development of online rental housing portals for economic weaker sections (EWS) and low income groups for creating easier access for these vulnerable groups to homes.

The Policy, which is being developed by Ernst and Young after German Agency for International Cooperation or GIZ, an international enterprise owned by the German Federal Government, appointed the agency to understand the current housing scenario and draft habitat policy for Tamil Nadu, has recommended that the State shall encourage developing rental housing for migrants, construction workers, industrial workers, students and working women through state agencies, private or based on public private partnerships.

This comes with Niti Aayog having recommended rental housing to achieve the goal of housing of all. Sources believe that there are 11 million houses which are lying vacant in urban areas and this could be unlocked to bridge the housing shortage.

In Tamil Nadu alone, the vacant houses account for six percent of the 11 million vacant households. The State faces a shortage of 1.5 million homes.

The draft policy also recommends special housing schemes for single women which shall be promoted and developed near IT parks, industrial zones and other areas.

Sources said the new policy which is being drafted, also stresses that housing schemes availing Central and State benefits, shall ensure the house title is issued in the name of women or joint names.

Meanwhile, senior citizens’ need for old age homes is also being covered under the proposed draft policy. The policy also stresses on the need to have special provisions for old age homes which shall be promoted across the city to promote social integration. It also stresses on the need to develop special retirement homes for senior citizens and corporate social responsibility initiatives to be leveraged for developing and maintaining senior citizens homes.

Factfile

  • TN shall facilitate development of online rental housing portals for economic weaker sections (EWS) and low income groups
  • Need to encourage developing rental housing for migrants, construction workers, industrial workers, students, working women through state agencies, private or based on public private partnerships
  • Special provisions for old age homes which shall be promoted across the city to promote social integration
  • Housing schemes availing Central and State benefits shall ensure the house title is issued in the name of women or joint names.

11 million houses vacant

Sources believe that there are 11 million houses lying vacant in urban areas in the country. In Tamil Nadu alone, vacant houses account for six percent of the 11 million vacant households

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil nadu Urban Housing and Habitat Policy Chennai rental housing sector Chennai cheap rental housing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp