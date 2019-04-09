Plan to facilitate rental housing for poorer sections in Chennai

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu may soon be tapping the rental housing sector to ensure the economically weaker sections and low income groups may be provided with homes in the City, where owning homes have become unaffordable for the poorer sections.

The draft State Urban Housing and Habitat Policy of Tamil Nadu has suggested that the State shall facilitate development of online rental housing portals for economic weaker sections (EWS) and low income groups for creating easier access for these vulnerable groups to homes.

The Policy, which is being developed by Ernst and Young after German Agency for International Cooperation or GIZ, an international enterprise owned by the German Federal Government, appointed the agency to understand the current housing scenario and draft habitat policy for Tamil Nadu, has recommended that the State shall encourage developing rental housing for migrants, construction workers, industrial workers, students and working women through state agencies, private or based on public private partnerships.

This comes with Niti Aayog having recommended rental housing to achieve the goal of housing of all. Sources believe that there are 11 million houses which are lying vacant in urban areas and this could be unlocked to bridge the housing shortage.

In Tamil Nadu alone, the vacant houses account for six percent of the 11 million vacant households. The State faces a shortage of 1.5 million homes.

The draft policy also recommends special housing schemes for single women which shall be promoted and developed near IT parks, industrial zones and other areas.

Sources said the new policy which is being drafted, also stresses that housing schemes availing Central and State benefits, shall ensure the house title is issued in the name of women or joint names.

Meanwhile, senior citizens’ need for old age homes is also being covered under the proposed draft policy. The policy also stresses on the need to have special provisions for old age homes which shall be promoted across the city to promote social integration. It also stresses on the need to develop special retirement homes for senior citizens and corporate social responsibility initiatives to be leveraged for developing and maintaining senior citizens homes.

