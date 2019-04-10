Home Cities Chennai

Age no bar - Chennaites vow to vote when time comes

The New Indian Express’ ‘Every Vote Matters Counts’ campaign continued from CMBT and moved via Vadapalani, Valluvar Kottam, Loyola College, Royapettah signal, Mount Road and ending at Chepauk.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

People sitting in front of the election awareness float stationed at the Marina Beach, in Chennai on Tuesday

People sitting in front of the election awareness float stationed at the Marina Beach, in Chennai on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The New Indian Express’ ‘Every Vote Matters Counts’ campaign continued for the fourth day in a row. People across all age groups inked their names on the campaign banner, pledging to vote in the coming elections. The blue van began its campaign at the iconic Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and urged people from neighbouring districts and States to exercise their voting right and strengthen our democracy. The van then progressed to the city’s old film hub of Vadapalani before campaigning at Valluvar Kottam and encouraging young voters of Loyola College to go to polling booths on election day instead of lazing around the house.

The pink van began campaign at the Royapettah signal and made multiple stops on the city’s arterial Mount Road before heading towards the fort of the Chennai Super Kings - Chepauk where fans clad in yellow promised to be responsible citizens. “This time we are going to vote for NOTA,” said two cousins who share the same name - Vishal. 

While they refused to say why they chose to vote for NOTA, they said they would definitely make it a point to express their displeasure over all parties on the voting day.  K Rajeswari, a senior citizen with a knee problem, displayed the same enthusiasm. 

“Despite my knee pain, I will definitely go vote this time,” she said, adding that her relatives who have come from Andhra Pradesh would also return in time for elections so they can exercise their franchise. Many students also expressed their enthusiasm in the elections. 

TAGS
TNIE Every Vote Matters Counts TNIE voter awareness campaign India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

