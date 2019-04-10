Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Signs made easy with Deaf Enabled Foundation's ISL app by Larsen and Toubro

With more than 5,000 signs and phrases, in-built videos and illustrations, Indian Sign Language (ISL) mobile application, DEF-ISL can be easily used by children and adults with hearing disabilities.

Published: 10th April 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

The CSR wing of Larsen & Toubro launched the app on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a huge step towards an inclusive society, the Corporate Social Responsibility wing of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in association with the Deaf Enabled Foundation (DEF) launched an Indian Sign Language (ISL) mobile application, DEF-ISL, on Tuesday. 

With more than 5,000 signs and phrases, in-built videos, illustrations, the app can be easily used by children and adults with hearing disabilities. The app - available on iOS and Android - also offers an opportunity to others to learn sign language.

“This app effectively utilises visuals, gestures and alphabets to develop a unique solution for learning sign language and enhancing English language communication skills,” said Hari Hara Kumar, general secretary and director, DEF. 

Adding, SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, L&T said the app is a small but definitive step towards bringing digitisation to people with hearing disability. “Providing a platform for people with hearing disabilities, their interpreters, families and educators to understand sign language, will help facilitate conversations, thereby enabling an inclusive society,” he said. 

