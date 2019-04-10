Home Cities Chennai

Eight ways to brave the heat in Chennai

Coimbatore-based diet physician Pradeepa Saravanan shares a few tips to help your body brave the heat.

Published: 10th April 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Heat Wave

For representational Image (File | PTI)

By  SP Kirthana
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Summer is the time to reboot your diet and lifestyle. Revamping your wardrobe, slathering your skin with sunscreen and including soothing foods in your meals are essentials of this season. Coimbatore-based diet physician Pradeepa Saravanan shares a few tips to help your body brave the heat.

Stay hydrated

Consume more water, tender coconut water, cane juice and fruit juices. On average, the human body should consume three litres of water in summer. So, it is better to measure the liquids and drink regularly. The heat can cause headache and cold. It is important to balance the body by consuming liquids.

Eat water-rich fruits

Add more of alkaline fruits and vegetables like apples, oranges, cucumbers, berries, grapes, carrots, lemon, broccoli, and cauliflower to your diet. Avoid coffee, tea and refrigerated water. Opt for water from mud pots. Avoid eating non-vegetarian food as they are acidic. Those with diabetes can consume fruit juices without ice or sugar.

Assess your body

Keep track of the colour of the urine you pass every day. This can help you assess if your body is dehydrated. If your urine is yellow, then the body is dehydrated and you should drink ample amount of water immediately.

Avoid preservatives

Adults should avoid consuming alcohol and children should stay away from food products with preservative. 

Play under the sun

Do not stop your kids from playing outside. It is advisable that they play for at least two hours a day to increase their metabolic rate.

Keep your body fresh

Wear light-coloured cotton clothes. Children can wear sleeveless clothes. Change your bedspreads once a week. Take bath twice a day to prevent skin-related problems.

Consume less salt

Restrict the amount of salt you use in food. Salty snacks and processed snacks must be avoided.

Eat together

Children imitate what the elders do at home. It is the time where children and parents can spend together. Making use of the time. Take care of the food they eat and encourage them to eat healthy foods. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai heat Chennai heat wave Chennai summer Summer health care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp