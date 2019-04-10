Eight ways to brave the heat in Chennai

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Summer is the time to reboot your diet and lifestyle. Revamping your wardrobe, slathering your skin with sunscreen and including soothing foods in your meals are essentials of this season. Coimbatore-based diet physician Pradeepa Saravanan shares a few tips to help your body brave the heat.

Stay hydrated

Consume more water, tender coconut water, cane juice and fruit juices. On average, the human body should consume three litres of water in summer. So, it is better to measure the liquids and drink regularly. The heat can cause headache and cold. It is important to balance the body by consuming liquids.

Eat water-rich fruits

Add more of alkaline fruits and vegetables like apples, oranges, cucumbers, berries, grapes, carrots, lemon, broccoli, and cauliflower to your diet. Avoid coffee, tea and refrigerated water. Opt for water from mud pots. Avoid eating non-vegetarian food as they are acidic. Those with diabetes can consume fruit juices without ice or sugar.

Assess your body

Keep track of the colour of the urine you pass every day. This can help you assess if your body is dehydrated. If your urine is yellow, then the body is dehydrated and you should drink ample amount of water immediately.

Avoid preservatives

Adults should avoid consuming alcohol and children should stay away from food products with preservative.

Play under the sun

Do not stop your kids from playing outside. It is advisable that they play for at least two hours a day to increase their metabolic rate.

Keep your body fresh

Wear light-coloured cotton clothes. Children can wear sleeveless clothes. Change your bedspreads once a week. Take bath twice a day to prevent skin-related problems.

Consume less salt

Restrict the amount of salt you use in food. Salty snacks and processed snacks must be avoided.

Eat together

Children imitate what the elders do at home. It is the time where children and parents can spend together. Making use of the time. Take care of the food they eat and encourage them to eat healthy foods.