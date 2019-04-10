Home Cities Chennai

Explosion at dump kills stray dog

 A firecracker to kill wild pigs, exploded in a garbage dump in Kancheepuram, leading to the death of a stray dog that was rummaging for food, on Monday.

Published: 10th April 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A firecracker to kill wild pigs, exploded in a garbage dump in Kancheepuram, leading to the death of a stray dog that was rummaging for food, on Monday. The dog’s face shattered in the explosion, killing it on the spot. Residents of Potheri heard the explosion at around 9 pm on Monday and rushed to the spot to find the dead dog. “On Tuesday morning, we collected a few pieces of metal and sent them to the lab for testing,” said a police officer. 

It was later found that it was a firecracker used to chase wild animals from farm areas. It is suspected that villagers had kept the firecracker to keep wild pigs from damaging agricultural fields. “Since the firecracker did not burst, they must have thought it to be defective and threw it into the garbage dump. There must have been an accidental explosion when the dog was scouring for food,” said the police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp