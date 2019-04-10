Explosion at dump kills stray dog

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A firecracker to kill wild pigs, exploded in a garbage dump in Kancheepuram, leading to the death of a stray dog that was rummaging for food, on Monday. The dog’s face shattered in the explosion, killing it on the spot. Residents of Potheri heard the explosion at around 9 pm on Monday and rushed to the spot to find the dead dog. “On Tuesday morning, we collected a few pieces of metal and sent them to the lab for testing,” said a police officer.

It was later found that it was a firecracker used to chase wild animals from farm areas. It is suspected that villagers had kept the firecracker to keep wild pigs from damaging agricultural fields. “Since the firecracker did not burst, they must have thought it to be defective and threw it into the garbage dump. There must have been an accidental explosion when the dog was scouring for food,” said the police officer.