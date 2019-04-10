Following outcry, 'Chennai' to be included on name boards of trains heading to Central station

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within a few days after passengers expressed inconvenience over new name boards in Chennai-bound trains, sans destination name ‘Chennai’, Indian Railways has ordered the inclusion of Chennai in coach name boards. According to an order dated April 8, the board directed the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Southern Railway and other railway zones not to write the new name ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station’ in the coach boards.

Instead, the railways has decided to write the name as “MGR Chennai Central” on the coach boards as on the tickets. “Consequent to name change of station, the name ‘MGR Chennai CTL” is being used in ticketing system due to the paucity of space in tickets. Therefore, the name of Chennai Central displayed on coaches of trains needs to be changed to ‘MGR Chennai Central’,” reads the board order.

Earlier on April 5 after the State government issued orders changing the name as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station', the railways changed the name on coaches and station name boards.

Official sources said many passengers in neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram and other States faced hardship while boarding trains as there was no ‘Chennai’ in name boards. “The boards displayed the new names will be reverted to ‘MGR Chennai Central’ in another few days,” added a senior railway official.

Summer Suvidha spl trains to Santragachi

CHENNAI: To cope with extra rush during summer, the Southern Railway will operate Suvidha special trains between Chennai and Santragachi in West Bengal. According to a release, the train will leave Central at 6.20 pm on April 13 and June 1 and reach Santragachi at 11.30 pm the next day. The train will stop at Gudur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Vizianagaram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur K Road, Bhadrak and Kharagpur.