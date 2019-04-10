Home Cities Chennai

Following outcry, 'Chennai' to be included on name boards of trains heading to Central station

The name of Chennai Central displayed on coaches needs to be changed to ‘MGR Chennai Central’, and not ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station’, reads the new order.

Published: 10th April 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central station

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central station

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Within a few days after passengers expressed inconvenience over new name boards in Chennai-bound trains, sans destination name ‘Chennai’, Indian Railways has ordered the inclusion of Chennai in coach name boards. According to an order dated April 8, the board directed the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of Southern Railway and other railway zones not to write the new name ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station’ in the coach boards.

Instead, the railways has decided to write the name as “MGR Chennai Central” on the coach boards as on the tickets. “Consequent to name change of station, the name ‘MGR Chennai CTL” is being used in ticketing system due to the paucity of space in tickets. Therefore, the name of Chennai Central displayed on coaches of trains needs to be changed to ‘MGR Chennai Central’,” reads the board order. 

Earlier on April 5 after the State government issued orders changing the name as ‘Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Central railway station', the railways changed the name on coaches and station name boards.

Official sources said many passengers in neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram and other States faced hardship while boarding trains as there was no ‘Chennai’ in name boards. “The boards displayed the new names will be reverted to ‘MGR Chennai Central’ in another few days,” added a senior railway official.

Summer Suvidha spl trains to Santragachi

CHENNAI: To cope with extra rush during summer, the Southern Railway will operate Suvidha special trains between Chennai and Santragachi in West Bengal. According to a release, the train will leave Central at 6.20 pm on April 13 and June 1 and reach Santragachi at 11.30 pm the next day. The train will stop at Gudur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry,  Duvvada, Simhachalam North, Vizianagaram, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur K Road, Bhadrak and Kharagpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Central Chennai Central renaming Chennai Central Railways MGR Chennai Central

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp