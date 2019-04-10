Game of Thrones theories in Chennai?

Express Features By

CHENNAI: Winter is here. The Starks, Tagaryens, and their allies are ready to battle the threat from beyond the wall. On April 15, Game of Thrones fans in India will get answers to all their questions. From expecting Cersei Lannister to be killed by her brothers to Jon Snow sitting on the iron throne, here are a few theories that city-based Game of Thrones buffs have drawn up in the past 18 months

I’m expecting Cersei to join Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in the battle that is touted to happen at Winterfell. And once the prime characters are done killing the White Walkers, she will kill the Starks. Another theory, somewhat dark, is that all of them will fight and die in the end. Then Bran Stark, who has the power to see the past, somehow, travels back in time and lets them know about the mistakes, and they beat the White Walkers together.

— Akil MP

I think Brandon Stark is the Night King. Since Bran has the ability to warg, he finds out that the Night King is coming and hence builds a wall in another timeline. Looking into the future, he realises the wall won’t hold and hence wargs into the head of the ‘mad king’ Aerys. The ‘mad king’ realises the danger that lies ahead and hence keeps uttering, ‘Burn them all!’ — It was for the White Walkers and not for the people of Westeros.

Knowing this plan to be a failure, Bran goes back as the First Man, only to get converted into the Night King. My second theory is that Cersei will be killed by Jamie, because a prophecy says that her younger brother will bring her death. The last theory is that Jamie is Azor Ahai. As per that prophecy, Azor Ahai was a great warrior who forged the ultimate weapon and stabbed it into his wife’s chest resulting in the defeat of the White Walkers. So, the once-hated Lannister will become an all-time favourite.

— Ramkumar

I think Bran will not tell Jon that he is a Targaryen because of the war. In the war, Arya and Sansa will die — because someone has to. Tyrion might also be killed by Cersei, and she will betray Jon during the war. The Night King will kill Bran because he is the Three-Eyed Raven. In the end, Samwell Tarly will write a book called A Song of Ice & Fire.

— Akash Raja

A theory I came across online said that the three dragons will have three riders. If this comes true I will be extremely happy. Since Daenerys already rides one, Jon Snow, who is part Targaryen might also ride one. Also, historically only Targaryens can ride dragons which in a way makes me believe that the Night King might also be part-Targaryen, if not full.

—Navjyot Singh Jandu

The theory that makes the most sense to me is that Bran Stark is going to sacrifice himself in order to win the battle against the White Walkers. He is the three-eyed raven, and he can go back in time, witness all that happens in the future and whatever happened in the past. He might warg into the person who was turned into a White Walker and make sure he dies instead. This means Bran will die. If this happens, the entire race of White Walkers will cease to exist as they were never created in the first place. Bran will alter the past, to save the future.

— Tina Lulla

In the trailer, we see Arya Stark running from someone to save her life. For the warrior she is, either it’s going to be her wolf Nymeria or her dead parents as the walkers. I think Jon Snow is Azor Ahai and to get the sword he will have to put it into the heart of his true love, Daenerys, and he will sit on the throne.

— Vijay Roshan Dhaga

Cersei Lannister will most probably be killed by her twin brother Jaime Lannister. Everything until now has happened according to the fortune teller Maggy, except one — that Cersei will be killed by her ‘Valonqar’, meaning younger brother in High Valyrian. It was always believed to be Tyrion as he was the youngest and they share a strained relationship. Chances are high that it might be Jaime. Though Jaime is her twin, he was born a few minutes later. If it happens, this will not be the first time Jaime kills a mad tyrant. And Cersei getting killed by the only person she loves would be the end she deserves.

— Surendranath Kannan