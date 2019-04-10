Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC stay on Rs 100 crore fine levied by NGT on water bodies' restoration

The judges also issued notices to NGT and to Jawahar Shanmugam, a social activist, one of the petitioners, who had obtained the orders from NGT.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 06:59 AM

Adyar river

Adyar river(EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in so far as it imposed a penalty of Rs 100 crore on Tamil Nadu government, for allegedly failing to restore Adyar and Cooum rivers and Buckingham canal. A division bench of Justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy granted the stay while passing interim orders on a writ petition from Tamil Nadu government challenging the February 13 orders of NGT. 

The judges also issued notices to NGT and to Jawahar Shanmugam, a social activist, one of the petitioners, who had obtained the orders from NGT. The petition contended that despite details being submitted by government agencies, the tribunal had passed the impugned order. 

Madras High Court National Green Tribunal Cooum river Adyar river Buckingham canal

