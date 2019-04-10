Schooled by a man of mind in Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Preschool education plays a pivotal role in a toddler’s life. It offers an enriched environment, academic simulation and many socialisation opportunities for children who are of the same age group. It helps a child discover that learning is fun,” says David Samson, managing director of ID International preschool. From being a psychologist to beginning a preschool, he tells CE his story.

When and why did you want to begin a preschool?

After completing my Masters in Psychology in 2011, I began working as a psychologist in a reputed school in the city. There, I found that not much attention is being given to kindergarten students. I informed about it to the school authorities, no action was taken. I thought I could provide quality education myself as I understood the needs of children as a psychologist. So, I came out and established ID International preschool in 2012 in Pallavaram.

How did you manage to gather funds to begin a school?

I convinced my family to invest the money which was saved for my wedding on this idea. Good education has the power to change a life and if we are capable of contributing something towards it, we must do it.

How did you spread your wings from the first school?

For the Pallavaram campus, we converted an individual duplex house into a school. The car parking was converted into a school area. We have a strength of 45 students. Being trained in dance as well, I began a dance studio in Chromepet and extended it to a preschool in 2014 with a strength of 60. In the middle, we granted a franchise in Medavakkam in 2013.

Are there any special facilities available in the school?

In Chromepet, the children have access to a dance studio and the classes are a part of their curriculum. We do dance therapy there.

What is dance therapy and how does it help?

Dance therapy is a healing approach that involves the use of dance and body movement to improve physical, emotional, and mental well-being. It improves self-confidence in children and enhances mobility and muscle coordination.

What are your hobbies?

I play basketball and badminton. Apart from sports, I train students on life skills, free of cost. If I find a skill in somebody at my dance school, I inform their parents and start training them in it.

How does your school stand out from the rest?

Most schools today focus only on finishing the curriculum. Here, we have Montessori every week. It is a system of education for young children that seeks to develop natural interests and activities rather than use formal teaching methods.

Is there any advice that you want to give to parents?

Never underestimate your child’s capabilities. I see a mother of a second standard child coming to me to and say: ‘He won’t be able to attend his dance class because he has an exam the next day’. Parents are the ones who should teach time management to their kids. Make them learn as much as they can.

What are your future plans?

Someday, I want to start a full-fledged school of my own in Chennai.