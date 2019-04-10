Teacher found dead in class

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 29-year-old teacher was found dead in the classroom of a private school in Neelankarai on Monday night. Police said that on Tuesday morning, students went to the school in Saraswati Nagar (North) on East Coast Road and entered one of the classrooms. To their shock, they found one of their teachers, Antony Jennifer (29) of Kanniyakumari hanging from the ceiling. Police said he was an MBA and joined the school only last year.

