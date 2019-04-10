‘WrestleMania’ comes to the silver screen at PVR Cinemas in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fans stand before two large cut-outs of wrestlers with the WWE logo splashed behind them, grinning widely for a picture. The gathered crowd collected their tickets and discussed theories with each other. This was the scene at PVR Cinemas at VR Mall on Tuesday, at the screening of WrestleMania 35, hosted by Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPN), is a part of their national campaign ‘#WWEKAMAHAYUDH’, where the latest installment of the billion-dollar wrestling broadcast was showcased at PVR Cinemas at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The campaign has a complete 360-degree rollout in television, print, radio and digital media to reach more people.

“I’ve travelled from Thiruvarur, to watch it on the big screen. I’m very excited that WrestleMania is getting more popular. I’ve been a fan ever since I was a child, back when WWE was WWF,” said Arun Kumar, who came for the event with his friends, who were also fans.

Before the screening, however, fans got an opportunity to display their knowledge of the sport through a quiz, and went head-to-head in a push-up contest. Winners received WWE merchandise. This event follows the first live telecast of WrestleMania in Hindi last year, and offers fans a chance to see their favourite wrestlers on the big screen.

“The previous generation had a notion that WWE was violent and made you violent. With better education and the Internet, the current generation knows that it is a mixture of theatrics and sports,” said Alagu Raja, another fan who attended the event.