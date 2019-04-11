Three men arrested for stealing gold bars by Chennai police in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two weeks after a worker escaped with 6.2-kg gold bars from a goldsmith shop in Sowcarpet, the city police arrested him and two others from Pune on Tuesday and recovered 2.6 kg of gold. The main accused is Rahul Gautam Ghate (21) of Maharashtra, who escaped with gold bars on March 25, and his friends have been identified as Ellappa Anumanth Pawar (27) and Prakash Ashok (19), also from Maharashtra.

A special team camped in Maharashtra for about 10 days and nabbed the suspects, said the police. The gold belongs to Sukash Batanagar of Sowcarpet, who runs a shop on Hanumantharayan Koil Street at Sowcarpet. Police said Rahul Gautam had started working in the shop just 10 days before the theft took place.

“Sukash gave Rahul gold bars for polishing work, but Rahul, who went out with the bars never returned,” said the police. Based on his complaint, a special team rushed to Solapur in Maharashtra, but Rahul had already fled the town with two others. “Police located them in Pune and arrested him and two of his accomplices,” said police. Further inquiry is on to trace the remaining 3.6-kg gold bars.

Woman tries to kill son, self

CHENNAI: A 30-year-woman allegedly attempted to kill her son and slit her throat in Thirumullaivoyal on Monday. Differences between the woman and her husband was believed to be the cause of the incident, police said. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Man held for throwing phenyl bottle at wife

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old Central government employee was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly throwing a bottle of phenyl at his wife at Perambur here. Police suspect the couple were not in good relationship, and the man attacked the victim following a quarrel, The victim escaped with minor injuries. Police said Mohammed Batcha of Perambur, working at Avadi Tank Factory, and his wife Fathima (29) were married nine years ago and had two children. “The couple were not on good terms for the past few months since he suspected her fidelity. They had agreed for a divorce,” said a police officer. However, on Wednesday morning there was a quarrel and he allegedly threw a phenyl bottle from the bathroom at his wife.