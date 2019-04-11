With awareness rising, experts hopeful of good voter turnout in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Experts and election officials are hopeful that Chennaiites will turn out in good numbers this time at the polling booths to exercise their franchise during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the three parliamentary constituencies in Chennai recorded the lowest voter turnout in the entire State. The polling percentage in Chennai North was 63.95 while Chennai South and Chennai Central recorded 60.37 pere cent and 61.49 per cent respectively.

However, this time authorities are hopeful that voter turnout will improve and there will be a rise of at least 8 to 10 per cent in the polling percentage.Ramu Manivannan, head of department of politics and public administration in the Universit of Madras, said that in the last five years, awareness among the urban voters increased a lot.

The educated working class doesn’t vote because they feel they are not dependent on the political parties for their well-being as they can pay all their bills. “The working professionals believe that their lives do not change, no matter which government comes to power. But they forget that by not exercising their voting rights they are helping in election of a wrong candidate. However, things have started changing now. There has been change in the attitude of the urban voters and I am pretty hopeful that people will come in good numbers to exercise their franchise,” said the professor.

He further said even the Election Commission, administration and corporates have been making diligent efforts to increase awareness among the urban voters. “Many IT companies and corporate houses are offering leave to their employees to ensure that they can go and vote on election day. Such small initiatives will definitely help in improving the scenario,” added Manivannan.

However, the administration needs to take some measures like creating adequate polling booths so that people will not have to spend long hours standing in queue to cast their vote. “Urban voters don’t enjoy standing in long queues for hours,” said Manivannan.

Even the election officials seconded the opinion. They said that widespread Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) had been carried out in Chennai to motivate voters. “We have roped in many celebrities to appeal to people to use their superpower to vote and help in choosing the right candidate in this election. The efforts will definitely yield desired results,” said a senior election official.