Home Cities Chennai

Anna University in Chennai to get climate studio soon

The authorities will also procure software like SimCLIM and the software used by UK MET Office to create its weather forecasts.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A state-of-the art climate studio will be set up in Anna University’s Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation Research soon. The studio equipped with the latest technology to boost research in climate change sector will come up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, said an official of the centre.The climate studio project has been funded by the German Agency for International Cooperation or GIZ. It will help in assessment of risks from climate change. A supercomputer has already been procured for the hi-tech studio while a building in the university campus is being renovated, from where the studio will function.

 “A team of GIZ officials will visit the Anna University on Friday to discuss the project in detail. After meeting the team, we will get a clear picture about when we can make the studio fully functional,” said K Palanivelu, director of Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation Research, Anna University.

The authorities will also procure software like SimCLIM and the software used by UK MET Office to create its weather forecasts. The specially designed software will simulate the behaviour of weather using complex mathematical models. Using information about the past weather, the software can forecast future weather, said Palanivelu. The supercomputer will be used to run the hi-end software.

The studio will help researchers make a complete long-term study of the possible natural calamities that Tamil Nadu and other States are likely to face in future. Also, a better forecast of rainfall status, climate profile of Tamil Nadu will be done in the studio.“Apart from research activities, the studio will be used as a training centre for different stakeholders like government officials, policy-makers in dealing with natural disasters effectively,” added Palanivelu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
German Agency for International Cooperation Anna University SimCLIM Chennai Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation Resear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp