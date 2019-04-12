Anna University in Chennai to get climate studio soon

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A state-of-the art climate studio will be set up in Anna University’s Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation Research soon. The studio equipped with the latest technology to boost research in climate change sector will come up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, said an official of the centre.The climate studio project has been funded by the German Agency for International Cooperation or GIZ. It will help in assessment of risks from climate change. A supercomputer has already been procured for the hi-tech studio while a building in the university campus is being renovated, from where the studio will function.

“A team of GIZ officials will visit the Anna University on Friday to discuss the project in detail. After meeting the team, we will get a clear picture about when we can make the studio fully functional,” said K Palanivelu, director of Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation Research, Anna University.

The authorities will also procure software like SimCLIM and the software used by UK MET Office to create its weather forecasts. The specially designed software will simulate the behaviour of weather using complex mathematical models. Using information about the past weather, the software can forecast future weather, said Palanivelu. The supercomputer will be used to run the hi-end software.

The studio will help researchers make a complete long-term study of the possible natural calamities that Tamil Nadu and other States are likely to face in future. Also, a better forecast of rainfall status, climate profile of Tamil Nadu will be done in the studio.“Apart from research activities, the studio will be used as a training centre for different stakeholders like government officials, policy-makers in dealing with natural disasters effectively,” added Palanivelu.