Booth slip distribution begins in outskirts of Chennai

Voters in Anna Nagar West Extension, Tirumangalam, Ambattur and Korattur which come under the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency recieved their booth slips.

For representational purpose. (File photo)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : With just six days left for the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission commenced distribution of booth slips to voters on the outskirts of Chennai and in other parts of the State on Wednesday.  The booth-level officers on Thursday distributed photo booth slips to voters in Anna Nagar West Extension, Tirumangalam, Ambattur and Korattur in the Ambattur Assembly segment which comes under the Sriperumbudur parliamentary constituency.

“For the first time, booth slips have been printed in large size (A5 paper) so as to ensure the clear visibility of voter’s face. On polling day voters have to carry either Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) or 11 other documents as a proof to exercise their franchise,” said a senior official on poll duty.

For the first time, in order to guide the voters to find the location of polling station, a photo copy of the Google map of respective areas has been printed on the back of the booth slip. The decision to increase the size of voter’s photo in the booth slips is aimed at preventing the possible mismatch or misuse identity during elections.

“The photos in both EPIC and other 11 documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India appear small in size. Though the State has not witnessed misuse of photo identity on a large scale in the past elections, as precautionary measure, the Commission has decided to enlarge the photos of voters in booth slips. Voters have to carry the booth slips,” explained the official.

