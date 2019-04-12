Builder in Chennai told to pay Rs 60,000 relief for not handing over flat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For not handing over an apartment in Kundrathur even after full payment was made by a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, city-based builders, Amar Prakash developers have been ordered by a consumer forum to pay a compensation of Rs 60,000. Also, the developers have been asked to pay rent of Rs 8,000 from October 2016 till the apartment is handed over to the complainant.

The matter dates back to March 2016, when Vasanthi Elizabeth D purchased a 915 sqft apartment. Vasanthi, in her petition said she had paid the full cost of construction of Rs 21.42 lakh in four installments before June 2016 and paid the stamp duty and registration charges of Rs 8 lakh before August 2016.“Though I had paid all due well before the deadlines, the builder refused to give me keys to my apartment.”

The developers in their defence said that on the date of booking, the complainant paid less than the mandated 10 per cent of the total amount and made defaults in making future payments.According to the agreement, the purchaser must pay the full amount to the seller within 120 days of signing it and the forum observed the complainant had complied to the norms of the builder.

“The complainant has paid all amounts within time and so, the demand of interest for alleged delayed payment is illegal. The apartment was handed after a delay of two months, which amounts to deficiency, for which due rent must be paid,” said Kancheepuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum consisting of president Justin David and member K Prameela.