Chennai: MOP Vaishnav College holds convocation for diploma students

MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Wednesday conducted convocation for its first batch of diploma and certificate course students, said a statement issued by the college.

CHENNAI : MOP Vaishnav College for Women on Wednesday conducted convocation for its first batch of diploma and certificate course students, said a statement issued by the college. K Pandian, Controller of Examinations, University of Madras, distributed certificates to the students and said it was motivating to be in the midst of young minds and at a hub for women’s empowerment.

He lauded the college for its initiative that boosts employability and income-generation opportunities by offering specific skill programmes to women of all ages who have passed class 12.As many as 51 women students, including some pursuing other careers, have completed their six-month diploma courses offered in fashion design, office management and computer applications and received their certificates on the convocation day.

Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan described it as a milestone event for the college. Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, secretary of the college, lauded the initiative and said more courses should be added in the project and efforts should be made to reach out to more students.

