‘Dead’ widow in Chennai wants benefits from Railways

Her husband had declared her dead in his employment records and entered the name of another woman as his wife.

By Harish Murali
CHENNAI: A 58-year-old widow of a railway employee is now running from pillar to post after she found that her husband had declared her dead in his employment records and entered the name of another woman as his wife. Jamila Beevi of Kodungaiyur has now knocked the doors of Chennai district legal services authority in the hope that she will get the benefits from the railways for her or employment in railways on compassionate grounds for her son.

Speaking to Express, she said said, “I married him in 1970 amidst stiff opposition from my family members. But after living with me for 22 years, he deserted me in 1992.” The reason for the opposition was the man she fell in love with was a Hindu, named L Babu and working as a gangman in railways.

But 22 years later, she said Babu deserted her and since then she was living with her son alone and managed from the income she earned doing odd jobs. When Babu died last year, after an accident in 2013, Jamila Beevi thought that at least she can avail the benefits due for the family of a deceased employee or get employment for her son Mohammed Ali in the railways.

Beevi was in a shock when railway officials informed her that Babu had submitted a death certificate of Beevi in 2003 and subsequently submitted that he had married another woman named Lalitha Devi.
Railway officials enquired with Devi and had withheld the benefits due to confusion caused. I Jayanthi, secretary of the district legal services authority, said the death certificate of Beevi was issued by Tiruvallur Revenue officials. “I have written to the revenue officials to look into the matter,” she told Express.

Lalitha Devi also accompanied Jamila Beevi to the legal aid office on Thursday and she said since she did not have a child she too wanted to help Mohammed Ali to get a job in railways on compassionate grounds.
Mohammed  Ali said, “My father was bedridden for the past five years due to the accident that occurred in 2013 while he was inspecting the tracks. He lost his legs and eventually died in 2018 when he was still with her.” Ali said they were aware that his father Babu was living with Devi, but not the fact he had entered in the records that Jamila Beevi was dead and that he had remarried.

