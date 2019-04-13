Home Cities Chennai

Anna University invites Indian companies for manufacturing drones

The manufacturing of drones will also boost the UAV manufacturing sector of the country.

Published: 13th April 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Anna University has invited companies to manufacture unmanned aerial systems (UAS), which have been developed by Madras Institute of Technology (MIT)’s Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR). Director of CASR, K Senthil Kumar said this is for the first time that the CASR is looking for companies having interests towards making and marketing of unmanned aerial systems designed and developed by it.

The CASR will provide technology to the companies and will charge royalty for it. “The royalty earned will be spent on strengthening research work in the centre,” said Kumar.He further said there is no proper company manufacturing unmanned aerial systems or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the country. “Majority of the companies procure components of the unmanned aerial systems from different parts of the world and only do the integration in India. But by using our technology, companies can completely manufacture the UAV, better known as drone, on their own.

The project will not only boost our innovations but will also give a major boost to the UAV manufacturing sector in the country,” said Senthil Kumar.He cited that presently, the drones used in India are mainly imported illegally from China and other foreign countries. “Using such UAVs is a risk because these drones are mainly controlled by online applications and the data they gather gets stored in a foreign server.”Hence, we have invited only Indian companies registered under Indian Companies Act,” said the CASR director.

Notably, CASR has been doing dedicated research over the last decade in the field of UAV. Kumar added that their research mainly focuses on making use of drones on societal applications for immediate and future needs of the nation. 

He said that the Indian Air Force has announced a UAV Swarm Drone Challenge event called Mehar Baba challenge, leading to co-production with Indian Military Base Repair Depot. CASR is in Phase II presently and looking for joint venture partners to fund the systems/ sub systems which will enable CASR to participate in the forthcoming stages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Institute of Technology Anna University MIT CASR Drone manufacturing Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp