Art and inclusivity in Chennai enables them in a hearbeat

A three-day art exhibition titled ‘I’m Possible — Disabled Art Enabled aims to promote artwork by disabled artists to enable economic sustenance to their livelihood and their medical expenses.

The three-day exhibition will feature around 100 paintings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Udhayakumar can use only his right thumb and index finger as the rest of his body is paralysed. He paints every day as a reassurance to himself. He is one among the six artists who will be exhibiting their work at Goethe Institute. In an effort to provide a platform for artists with disabilities, Rotary Club of Madras East and HeART Beat Foundation have joined hands to conduct a three-day art exhibition titled ‘I’m Possible — Disabled Art Enabled’.

“I wanted to promote artwork by disabled artists to enable economic sustenance to their livelihood and medical expenditure,” says Ramana Srinivasan, founder, HeART Beat. The organisation has been conducting exhibitions for five years in New Delhi, Puducherry, and Chennai. They have raised `22 lakh for the artists so far. One of the artists, K Narasimhalu was born with cerebral palsy and used to paint using his feet. Eventually, he switched over to embroidery. “Imagine inserting thread through the eye of the needle with legs? He does it meticulously.

We do not retain the profits,” says Ramana. Likewise, Suvedha Ganesh is a painter with hearing and speech disability. S Anand is another painter with arteriovenous malformation. The exhibition will be inaugurated today and will be open to the public on April 14 and April 15 at the Goethe Institute from 10 am to 6 pm. For details, call: 9940198135

