Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man gets married after double hand transplant

The doctor who performed the 13-hour-long transplant surgery solemnised the man’s marriage with his long-time girlfriend.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

R Narayanasamy, who underwent a double hand transplant, with his wife and relatives

R Narayanasamy, who underwent a double hand transplant, with his wife and relatives | Express

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI : After he lost both his hands in an accident in 2015, 30-year-old lost all hopes of leading an independent life. He needed help with even basic, daily chores. But today he started a new life with his long-time girlfriend, courtesy doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Ramasamy is the first person to undergo a double hand transplant in Tamil Nadu. R Narayanasamy, a resident of Dindugal, married his long-time lover N Nadhiya, 26, on March 8. Interestingly, the marriage was solemnised by Dr V Ramadevi, who performed the marathon 13-hour-long transplant surgery on Narayanasamy on February 6 last year. 

Sharing his story with Express, Narayanasamy says he has been in love with Nadiya for the last 10 years. He was working as a ward manager with the Government Dindugal Hospital as a contractual staff. “Her parents were against our marriage after the accident. But she was stubborn. Finally, now we have managed to convince her parents.”  

Nadiya says their parents agreed to discuss their marriage proposal just two months before Narayanasamy got electrocuted and lost his hands. “After the accident, convincing them was difficult. But we stood firm,” she says. Now, Narayanasamy enjoys playing volleyball. He is regular with his physiotherapy sessions and can do his own chores like brushing teeth.   

Narayanasamy now realises the value of donation. “People should come forward to donate hands. I keep encouraging all my kin and friends to register for donation. Instead of going waste after someone’s death, it could give a new lease of life to others.” Dr Ramadevi says many do not come forward to donate hands as they don’t like to mutate the body of the dead. “It is against the customs in some religions. We need to create awareness on donation,” she says. Narayanasamy is already doing his part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai double hand transplant Chennai hand transplant patient marriage Stanley Medical College Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp