Chennai man gets married after double hand transplant

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : After he lost both his hands in an accident in 2015, 30-year-old lost all hopes of leading an independent life. He needed help with even basic, daily chores. But today he started a new life with his long-time girlfriend, courtesy doctors at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Ramasamy is the first person to undergo a double hand transplant in Tamil Nadu. R Narayanasamy, a resident of Dindugal, married his long-time lover N Nadhiya, 26, on March 8. Interestingly, the marriage was solemnised by Dr V Ramadevi, who performed the marathon 13-hour-long transplant surgery on Narayanasamy on February 6 last year.

Sharing his story with Express, Narayanasamy says he has been in love with Nadiya for the last 10 years. He was working as a ward manager with the Government Dindugal Hospital as a contractual staff. “Her parents were against our marriage after the accident. But she was stubborn. Finally, now we have managed to convince her parents.”

Nadiya says their parents agreed to discuss their marriage proposal just two months before Narayanasamy got electrocuted and lost his hands. “After the accident, convincing them was difficult. But we stood firm,” she says. Now, Narayanasamy enjoys playing volleyball. He is regular with his physiotherapy sessions and can do his own chores like brushing teeth.

Narayanasamy now realises the value of donation. “People should come forward to donate hands. I keep encouraging all my kin and friends to register for donation. Instead of going waste after someone’s death, it could give a new lease of life to others.” Dr Ramadevi says many do not come forward to donate hands as they don’t like to mutate the body of the dead. “It is against the customs in some religions. We need to create awareness on donation,” she says. Narayanasamy is already doing his part.