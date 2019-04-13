Home Cities Chennai

Firm restrained from using FIEO emblem

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has restrained Shri Lakshmi Enterprises in Sidco Nagar at Villivakkam here from using the trade mark and national emblem of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Anna Salai, established under the Union Ministry of Commerce, for the sole purpose of promoting Indian trade and export, worldwide.

“Having perused the averments made in the application and in the light of submissions made by the counsel for FIEO, this court is convinced that a prima facie case has been made out and therefore, FIEO is entitled to the relief sought for,” Justice S Vaidyanathan said. Accordingly, there shall be an order of interim injunction as prayed for in the plea, returnable by June 10, he added.

Earlier, FIEO counsel produced a reply sent by the firm in response to a legal notice issued by it. The reply stated that the firm was unaware about the usage of the emblem and that a lot of letters are already circulated among the public across India and abroad and that the firm was willing to inform all whom it was circulated, to return, withdraw the same and destroy it. In view of the same, counsel for FIEO pleaded that unless ex-parte interim orders are granted in its favour, it will cause irreparable loss to its business and reputation.

