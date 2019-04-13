One-stop destination in Chennai for all your camera needs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The eighth edition of the International Camera Fair and Imaging Expo was inaugurated at Chennai Trade Centre on Friday. The three-day fair is aimed at showcasing new trends in the market and facilitating face-to-face interaction between the manufacturers and users, which will leverage the understanding of each gadget to its full potential.

The event, organised by Conclave Exhibitions and Trade Fairs Pvt. Ltd., has nearly 95 stalls that cover everything from capturing an image to developing it into a hard copy including cameras, lens, drones, accessories, photo printers and album designers among others.

“Some of the major participants this year include Sony, Panasonic, Fuji, Canon, Epson and Tamron. Last year, we had a footfall of about 16,000 and this year we are expecting at least 20,000 visitors. Most companies in the industry are under one roof, you learn about new updates, companies at the exhibition are offering 10 to 35 per cent discount and people can enrol themselves in the Tamil Nadu Video and Photographers Association and Chennai Videographers and Photographers Association,” said Prince Aravindh, co-director, Conclave Exhibitions and Trade Fairs Pvt. Ltd.

Among the stalls that attracted major crowd was Dina Color Lab, the first to source Accuriojet KM-1 printer by Konica Minolta. “The newly-developed UV ink in the printer cuts down on the degradation of gloss or texture caused by ink depth variations, a problem with conventional UV inks, to realise a natural gloss finish. Apart from that, the prints are non-tearable, non-fadable, scratch and waterproof. Not many knew about this printer and today, we had so many industry players enquiring about the product,” said Parveen Banu, manager, Dina Color Lab.

The expo will also host seminars and workshops on different topics each day. There will be interaction with photographer Sai Ragunath and his team at 2 pm on April 14. (The International Camera Fair and Imaging Expo will be held at Chennai Trade Centre till April 14 from 10 am to 6 pm. Entry is free)