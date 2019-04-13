Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards presented

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The fourth annual Tamil Nadu Tourism Award 2019, organised by Madura Welcome and the Madura Travel Services Pvt Ltd, was held at Hotel Ambassador Pallava, Egmore, on Thursday. The chief guest for the event was Padma Bhushan awardee and playback singer P Susheela.

In his welcome speech, Sriharan Balan, deputy managing director, Madura Travel Services, said, “I am honoured to welcome those who have impacted the tourism industry through their work. I’m ecstatic to be surrounded by this year’s award winners and nominees.”

The Madura Maamanidhar Award, for contributions to social service, was given to the Trust for Handicapped Humanitarian Assist of India. They also received Rs 1 lakh and a memento from VKT Balan, founder of Madura Travel Service Private Limited.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to C Nagendra Prasad. Other guests present at the event were V Krishnamoorthy, deputy high commissioner, Sri Lanka, Antony Lobo, Consul of Spain, J Ranganathan, Consul of Myanmar. Cultural programmes were also held.