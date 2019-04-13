Home Cities Chennai

TNIE campaign in Chennai continues to wow students as youth call for more job opportunities

Students and youngsters cite transport and connectivity related problems as they also demand educated people on board the parliament.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters pose in front of the TNIE election awareness campaign float at Kamarajar Salai

Youngsters pose in front of the TNIE election awareness campaign float at Kamarajar Salai | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alliances should not merely work towards an electoral victory but should be in the interest of both, the State and country, once voted to power, said students who participated in The New Indian Express’ ‘Every vote matters’ signature campaign on Friday. The campaign-on-wheels that ran into its eighth day on Friday, toured various parts of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Moolakadai, Korukkpet, Royapuram and Thiruvottiyur, collecting signatures from the public along the way.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“It is important that educated people are on board the political parties that come to power. There have been various instances of disagreements between the Centre and the State in the past. I think they should put these differences aside and work as a team,” said Ilakkiyan, a student. He added that the anti incumbency in the State has not been capitalised by other political parties. 

According to Niveditha, a first-time voter, the most important issues that elected representatives should look into, are transport and connectivity. “We often travel long distances to get to our colleges. To make education more accessible to all, transport and connectivity is also equally important,” she said, after registering her pledge to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections on April 18. 

“Those voted to power should also increase job opportunities,” she added. Aravind, another student who took part in the campaign, said, “Minority protection and safety, is what I would look into, before I cast my vote.”The campaign is to go on until April 18 and will visit areas such as Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Maduravoyal, Thiruverkadu, Perungulathur, Vandalur, Tambaram and MEPZ on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNIE Every vote matters Chennai young voters Chennai voter awareness campaign 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp