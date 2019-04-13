TNIE campaign in Chennai continues to wow students as youth call for more job opportunities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Alliances should not merely work towards an electoral victory but should be in the interest of both, the State and country, once voted to power, said students who participated in The New Indian Express’ ‘Every vote matters’ signature campaign on Friday. The campaign-on-wheels that ran into its eighth day on Friday, toured various parts of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Moolakadai, Korukkpet, Royapuram and Thiruvottiyur, collecting signatures from the public along the way.

“It is important that educated people are on board the political parties that come to power. There have been various instances of disagreements between the Centre and the State in the past. I think they should put these differences aside and work as a team,” said Ilakkiyan, a student. He added that the anti incumbency in the State has not been capitalised by other political parties.

According to Niveditha, a first-time voter, the most important issues that elected representatives should look into, are transport and connectivity. “We often travel long distances to get to our colleges. To make education more accessible to all, transport and connectivity is also equally important,” she said, after registering her pledge to cast her vote in the Lok Sabha elections on April 18.

“Those voted to power should also increase job opportunities,” she added. Aravind, another student who took part in the campaign, said, “Minority protection and safety, is what I would look into, before I cast my vote.”The campaign is to go on until April 18 and will visit areas such as Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Maduravoyal, Thiruverkadu, Perungulathur, Vandalur, Tambaram and MEPZ on Saturday.