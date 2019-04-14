Canvases that enable and touch your heart

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Narasimhalu moves around the hall cheerfully on a sliding board. He greets the visitors with a smile. The 39-year-old has been living with cerebral palsy since childhood. All he knows in life is art and embroidery, using his two feet. The artist is one among six others who displayed their lifetime work at Goethe Institute. The exhibition titled ‘I’m Possible — Disable Art Enabled’ is a joint initiative by the Rotary Club of Madras East and HeART Beat Foundation.

It provides a platform for differently abled artists to showcase their talent. Rotary Club of Madras East president R M Narayanan, HeART Beat Foundation’s founder Ramana Srinivasan, Dancer Lakshmi Viswanathan, and Lauren H Lovelace from the US consulate inaugurated the event on April 13. “The money collected from the exhibition will be handed to the respective artists. To most of us who are busy with mundane activities in daily life, these special people stand out as examples and inspiration for hard work,” said Ramana.

Narasimhalu has displayed around 15 works of his embroidery. He was abandoned as a child and is currently under the care of Andhra Mahila Sabha, Adyar. “Sai Baba is my favourite work. I start embroidery by 7 am and it goes on until my body permits. I started with painting and gradually moved on to embroidery and thread work,” he said.

The walls were adorned with artworks of six artists. Every year, a new artist makes a debut at the exhibition. Entering the sixth year, the foundation presented Kannur-based artist CV Surendran who has spinal muscular atrophy. The artist does not stick to a particular theme. He finds inspiration in everything around him.

The paintings started getting sold immediately after the inaugural function. HeART Beat Foundation promises to bring more such untapped potentials to the limelight. The exhibition is on till April 15 at Goethe Institute from 10 am to 6 pm.