City’s Marvel fans meet Iron Man 

The cinema theatre at PVR Cinemas, Forum Vijaya Mall, was jam-packed with Marvel Fans.

RDJ answered fan questions from South Korea  Debadatta Mallick

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cinema theatre at PVR Cinemas, Forum Vijaya Mall, was jam-packed with Marvel Fans. When Robert Downey Jr (RDJ) appeared on the silver screen as part of a livestream, the theatre erupted in cheers and whistles that lasted for several minutes.

The live interaction with the actor organised by Marvel India was held in Delhi, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chennai in PVR theatres on Sunday. RDJ answered fan questions from South Korea, as part of promotions for the upcoming Avengers film, Avengers: Endgame.

When asked what his favourite Iron Man suit was, he said, “Well, if I had to pick, my favourite suits are probably Mark-I and Mark-42.”

“This was a live event, but it did not go as I expected. Rather than a pre-recorded message, we got to interact with RDJ. The fact that it was a two-way interaction made it even more special,” said Bhavani Radhakrishnan, a 24-year-old auditor present at the event.

After the livestream, a representative from Marvel told the audience that the actor loved the energy from Chennai, much to the delight of fans.“Asking him only one question didn’t feel like enough. He was just like Tony Stark, with his mannerisms and the way he spoke,” said 21-year-old Sailakshmi Sruthi Kumar, another fan at the event. A Q&A was held at the end of the event, where fans received Marvel merchandise for answering questions about the Avengers franchise correctly.

