Housing department gets two more weeks to give report on illegal constructions in Chennai

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Green Tribunal has given a fresh two-week deadline to the state Housing department to submit an action taken report (ATR) on the allegation that illegal construction of Ramaniyam Ocean Dew Apartment is affecting the free flow of water from Narayanapuram Lake to Pallikaranai Marshland by blocking waterways.

The new time limit was granted by National Green Tribunal Principal Bench comprising Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson, Justice K Ramakrishnan, Judicial Member and Nagin Nanda, Expert Member, after the State failed to submit an ATR by April 2, 2019, as directed by the tribunal.

“Before we adopt coercive measures against the principal secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department and the Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation for their failure by requiring their personal attendance or attaching their salary or taking other measures, we are granting one opportunity for the purpose,” the tribunal said.

The ATR was sought after A Swaminathan, president of Narayanapuram Residents Association alleged that the housing project lacked open space reservation area for use of local community and the green areas were covered by parking.

The petitioner also alleged that there was no solid waste management, rain water harvesting, solar energy harvesting and other necessary features needed for safety of a high-rise building with 15 floors. The petitioner also alleged that the water canal was blocked, untreated sewage was discharged in open and debris and construction material were being dumped at the site.

It is learnt that the State is making efforts to submit the ATR by this week itself as NGT has sought compliance or else it will secure the presence of Housing and Urban development secretary and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner by issuing arrest warrants. A top housing department official said ATR will be submitted before the deadline.