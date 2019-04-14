Olympian swimmer emphasises the need to move from fear to fitness

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swimwear brand Speedo hosted a ‘Meet and Greet’ with Olympian swimmer, Arjuna awardee and Speedo brand advocate, Nisha Millet at the Speedo store in VR Mall on Thursday. Nisha spoke about the health benefits of swimming, the importance of learning swimming at a young age, reasons behind choosing swimming over any other form of physical exercise and more.

Nisha Millet, swimmer 

Ashwin Prasath

“When you are a swimmer, you realise that every millisecond counts,” she said. “I never got time to attend birthday parties and I am sure I lost a lot of friends along the way because I had to devote time to training and studies. But I assure you that later on in life, there are enough opportunities to attend parties. Study through the year and don’t leave everything to the last minute. Schools should be understanding towards sportspersons and give some leeway like coming a bit late to class from practice.”

She emphasised the importance of a good coach and urged parents to leave the training to a coach they trust. “Parents need to take it out of their heads that swimming or any sport will affect their child’s studies,” she said. “Most swimmers are good students because they can concentrate better, and those who train realise the value of time and are more disciplined. There are a lot of gains that one earns beyond medals. Even today, my friends say nothing has changed in me. I still smell like chlorine, my hair is always wet and my workwear is a swimsuit, and it is a great feeling! Making a business out of sport is a huge opportunity as there are so many ex-swimmers who are working to improve swimming standards.”

Nisha said Chennai was a great place to swim because the weather is favourable for training all year round. She emphasised the importance of taking it up not just professionally but for a healthy mind and body too. “This life-saving skill is a complete body workout. I am also extremely proud to be associated with a brand like Speedo India that shares a common passion for the water, thereby inspiring everyone from babies to the elderly, to get into the water and enjoy the many physical and emotional benefits.”

The recently launched Speedo store in VR Mall is the 41st Speedo store in the country and the third one in Chennai. Goodies were handed out to coaches and swimmers at the event. “We believe the number of swimmers in the city is on the rise due to increased awareness about the sport. And, with an event like this, we hope to motivate and inspire more people to get into the pool and #LoveToSwim,” said Neer Chauhan, business head, Speedo India.