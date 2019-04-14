Home Cities Chennai

TNIE’s vote campaign in Chennai: Agriculture sector, women safety prime issues for youth

While one van raised voting awareness in Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Maduravoyal and Thiruverkadu, another van began in Perungalathur and progressed to Vandalur Zoo, Tambaram and MEPZ.

Published: 14th April 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters at the TNIE awareness election campaign float near Anna Nagar Tower Park on Saturday

Youngsters at the TNIE awareness election campaign float near Anna Nagar Tower Park on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youngsters said they would vote for politicians who give importance to the agriculture sector while signing The New Indian Express’s ‘Every Vote Matters’ campaign banner in Anna Nagar Tower Park on Saturday, as the campaign entered its ninth day. 

“Politicians keep linking the IT sector with development but we also need to take care of our farmers and help them also grow,” said K Mohammed, a student in the city, claiming that the tech industry is eating up agricultural lands and bringing down Tamil Nadu’s agricultural eminence in the country. 

Young voters also said that they’d vote for politicians who take a tough stand on crimes against women. The youth recalled incidents such as the Pollachi sexual harassment case that shook the State recently. “Politicians should ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are given the death penalty by changing the existing laws,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

While the blue van raised voting awareness in Koyambedu before undertaking campaigns in Vadapalani, Maduravoyal and Thiruverkadu, the pink van visited southern suburbs. The campaign began in Perungalathur and progressed to Vandalur Zoo, Tambaram and MEPZ.

Young voters who pledged to cast their vote, also demanded employment opportunities. “We want politicians who will ensure that we get jobs after finishing college. We will only vote for politicians who have a proper plan to bring more employment opportunities for us,” said a group of first-time voters. Anti corruption was another factor, people across age groups said they would vote for. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNIE voter awareness campaign Chennai voter awareness campaign 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General Elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp