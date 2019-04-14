TNIE’s vote campaign in Chennai: Agriculture sector, women safety prime issues for youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youngsters said they would vote for politicians who give importance to the agriculture sector while signing The New Indian Express’s ‘Every Vote Matters’ campaign banner in Anna Nagar Tower Park on Saturday, as the campaign entered its ninth day.

“Politicians keep linking the IT sector with development but we also need to take care of our farmers and help them also grow,” said K Mohammed, a student in the city, claiming that the tech industry is eating up agricultural lands and bringing down Tamil Nadu’s agricultural eminence in the country.

Young voters also said that they’d vote for politicians who take a tough stand on crimes against women. The youth recalled incidents such as the Pollachi sexual harassment case that shook the State recently. “Politicians should ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are given the death penalty by changing the existing laws,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous.

While the blue van raised voting awareness in Koyambedu before undertaking campaigns in Vadapalani, Maduravoyal and Thiruverkadu, the pink van visited southern suburbs. The campaign began in Perungalathur and progressed to Vandalur Zoo, Tambaram and MEPZ.

Young voters who pledged to cast their vote, also demanded employment opportunities. “We want politicians who will ensure that we get jobs after finishing college. We will only vote for politicians who have a proper plan to bring more employment opportunities for us,” said a group of first-time voters. Anti corruption was another factor, people across age groups said they would vote for.