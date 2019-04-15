August deadline to fix smelly bio-toilets

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come August, stinking bio-toilets in trains could be a thing of the past. With complaints piling up, the railways has issued a detailed action plan fixing the problem.

According to the Railway Board directive issued last week, the Southern Railway has fixed August deadline for completing retrofitting works in bio-toilets and other measures to make toilets odour free.

“The ‘P’ size trap in toilets, which delays the discharge of faecal matter in the tank, will be replaced with ‘S’ size trap. Besides, maintenance of bio-toilets will be outsourced. The trap conversion will be completed by July,” said a senior SR official.

Besides ensuring availability of proper quality of inoculum throughout the day, the Railway Board has directed zonal railways to test the discharge facility at regular interval. In addition to purchasing additional tools to clean the toilets, the SR has decided to fit air ventilation in bio-toilets.

“The air ventilation will be improved in all toilets. The existing blower fan will be replaced with high-capacity exhaust blower. Fixed openable upper portion of the lavatory window will be replaced with fixed louvers of poly carbonate. Lavatory doors will be provided with louvers in the lower part,” explained the official.

According to official records, as on January 24, the SR has 6,751 coaches out of which 779 are LHB type. All coaches have been fitted with bio-toilets.