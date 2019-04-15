Home Cities Chennai

August deadline to fix smelly bio-toilets

Come August, stinking bio-toilets in trains could be a thing of the past. With complaints piling up, the railways has issued a detailed action plan fixing the problem.

Published: 15th April 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come August, stinking bio-toilets in trains could be a thing of the past. With complaints piling up, the railways has issued a detailed action plan fixing the problem.
According to the Railway Board directive issued last week, the Southern Railway has fixed August deadline for completing retrofitting works in bio-toilets and other measures to make toilets odour free.
“The ‘P’ size trap in toilets, which delays the discharge of faecal matter in the tank, will be replaced with ‘S’ size trap. Besides, maintenance of bio-toilets will be outsourced. The trap conversion will be completed by July,” said a senior SR official.

Besides ensuring availability of proper quality of inoculum throughout the day, the Railway Board has directed zonal railways to test the discharge facility at regular interval. In addition to purchasing additional tools to clean the toilets, the SR has decided to fit air ventilation in bio-toilets. 
“The air ventilation will be improved in all toilets. The existing blower fan will be replaced with high-capacity exhaust blower. Fixed openable upper portion of the lavatory window will be replaced with fixed louvers of poly carbonate. Lavatory doors will be provided with louvers in the lower part,” explained the official. 
According to official records, as on January 24, the SR has 6,751 coaches out of which 779 are LHB type. All coaches have been fitted with bio-toilets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp