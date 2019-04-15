Awareness campaign enters 10th day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New Indian Express’s ‘Every Vote Matters’ campaign caught up with youth heading to movies and playing cricket on Sunday. They promised to go to the polling stations without fail on election date by signing the campaign banner, as the campaign extended into its tenth day.

While the blue van began its campaign at Kelly’s signal before heading out to Ayanavaram, Perambur Park and Agaram, the pink van began its campaign at Mylapore and went to Besant Nagar and Adyar.

Employment opportunities and regular water supply seem to be the key poll issues for youth and first-time voters. “Governments should ensure there is water supply even if there is a drought,” said K Imtiyaz, a first time voter playing cricket in a playground at Mylapore.

L Surya, a first time voter from Royapettah expressed concerns over employment opportunities. “I am not sure if I’ll get a job after I finish college. The Central government should ensure every youth is able to land a job.”

Youth thronged the campaign van in large numbers on Elliots Beach at Besant Nagar and said they will vote in the coming elections.