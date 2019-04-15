Expert explains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : My neighbour opposed construction of a portion of my house claiming that it is encroaching his plot. I filed a civil suit and got a temporary injunction. The court appointed advocate commissioner and the surveyor gave a report that 9 ft has been encroached in the opponent’s site. The temporary injunction was subsequently dismissed. Should I necessarily appeal against the dismissal of the injunction order in the high court?

—S Saravanan

Necessarily, you will have to challenge the interim order granting status quo by High Court. Otherwise, the other party may initiate contempt proceedings against you. Further, you may have to file a suit claiming title over the property which is the final answerto all questions raised.

I have three sons and own Hindu Undivided Family properties of two houses and one flat. I want to write a Will for the above properties. Generally, people suggest a Will cannot be written for properties of Hindu Undivided Family, but an MoU can be prepared between the coparceners. Is an MoU between coparceners a valid document? Since the value of the houses and the flat are not equal, can I settle the differences when writing a Will for my individual properties?

—S Venkatanarayanan

You can Will away only the properties owned by you. In respect of HUF, you can have a MoU with all coparceners. The writing of Will does not depend upon the differential values of properties and there

is no requirement that it has to be divided on an equal basis. In one Will you can write about different properties to be given to different persons and one need not write separate Will.

My friend’s wife retired from State government service and was receiving a pension. Now, she has got a job in a private company. Will this in any way affect the pension she is getting? Is there any bar on

retired persons from State government joining private companies?—RajanThere is no bar in a government pensioner subsequent toretirement working in private employment. Only in certain positions and certain departments, there is a bar for a retired person to take up fresh employment and that too the ban is only for two years.

Justice K Chandru @expertexplains@gmail.com

is a former judge of the Madras High Court