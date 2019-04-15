Now, Anna Nagar gets a taste of Thambi Vilas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A new outlet of the popular restaurant chain, Thambi Vilas, was inaugurated at a plush location in Anna Nagar on Sunday. The inauguration, which took place on the occasion of Tamil New Year, was a show of pomp and gaiety. One was almost transported to Thanjavur right in the heart of Chennai. Be it the welcoming decor, the bright yellow and green interiors, or the aroma of tasty treats, it was a delightful evening.

Chief guest TS Venkatesan, director of L&T IDPL, inaugurated the outlet.

“Thambi Vilas has surprised its customers with its ability to turn pioneer staples into southern delights. The signature drinks such as milk sorbets are not merely couched in nostalgia but are a fresh take on the classics. The meals are accompanied by long lost southern accompaniments to relive your vintage senses. The drinks are expertly crafted and our meals are simple yet decadent. The only thing you’ll regret is not having a nap pod to jump into afterwards,” said Arun Prashanth, MD, Thambi Vilas.

The restaurant guarantees that with its expansion, patrons will not find the prices rising or a dip in the quality. “We ensure that our demand gets multiplied parallelly with our expansion. With each new outlet we open, we guarantee that the quality of food, ambience and service increases and the average price value of our products decreases to increase the affordability, indulgence, loyalty and footfall. Thambi Vilas guarantees the best possible and most affordable rates with best in quality products, ambience and service,” Arun said.

Some of the must-try delicacies are honey candy, halwa, burfi, pan and the sorbets. It is one of the few restaurants where one can have their special biryani for breakfast. The biryani is available from 6 am.

Thambi Vilas has four branches in Chennai — Guindy, OMR, T Nagar and Anna Nagar.