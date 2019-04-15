Presidency College aims at top position in country

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After achieving success of being the third best college in the country as per 2019 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, Presidency College authorities have chalked out elaborate measures to improve its performance further next year.

As per NIRF India Rankings 2019, which is conducted by ministry of HRD, Presidency College has secured third rank this year, while in 2018 it was in fifth position. Encouraged by its better performance this year, the college authorities have prepared a detailed blueprint to enhance the image, reputation and infrastructure of the college and aims to achieve the top rank in 2020 NIRF rankings.

College Principal R Ravanan said that on a priority basis measures are being taken to strengthen the alumni association of the institution. Besides, efforts are being make to prepare a list of all the renowned persons, who studied in this prestigious college. The British-era college boasts of alumni such as C V Raman, C Rajagopalachari and S Chandrasekhar.

“The college has produced two Nobel laureates and stalwarts like S Radhakrishnan worked as faculty here. The who is who in the State are alumni of the college. We are compiling a list of renowned alumni of the college so that we can publicise the rich heritage and history of the college. This will help in improving the perception about the college, which is one of the parameters of NIRF,” he said. The college authorities have plans to conduct more national level workshops, seminars and conferences to improve the reach of the college.

As per NIRF rankings in college category, Presidency College is at third rank after Miranda House and Hindu College. “We aim to achieve the top rank in NIRF rankings,” the principal said.

He stressed that for decades Presidency College remained in news for wrong reasons like political rivalry, clashes and violence. But, for the last few years dedicated efforts are being made to improve things and the hard work has paid off. “There has been tremendous rise in research publications in the college. In one year, at least 600 research papers have been published by our research scholars and faculty and we aim to improve the figures,” said Ravanan.

The college authorities have plans to improve the infrastructure of the college. Ravanan said an auditorium will be constructed on the campus and they have plans to introduce some new courses also.