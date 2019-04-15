Home Cities Chennai

Presidency College aims at top position in country

Latest NIRF ranking puts the college at third position in India

Published: 15th April 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After achieving success of being the third best college in the country as per 2019 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, Presidency College authorities have chalked out elaborate measures to improve its performance further next year.

As per NIRF India Rankings 2019, which is conducted by ministry of HRD, Presidency College has secured third rank this year, while in 2018 it was in fifth position. Encouraged by its better performance this year, the college authorities have prepared a detailed blueprint to enhance the image, reputation and infrastructure of the college and aims to achieve the top rank in 2020 NIRF rankings.

College Principal R Ravanan said that on a priority basis measures are being taken to strengthen the alumni association of the institution. Besides, efforts are being make to prepare a list of all the renowned persons, who studied in this prestigious college. The British-era college boasts of alumni such as C V Raman, C Rajagopalachari and S Chandrasekhar.

“The college has produced two Nobel laureates and stalwarts like S Radhakrishnan worked as faculty here. The who is who in the State are alumni of the college. We are compiling a list of  renowned alumni of the college so that we can publicise the rich heritage and history of the college. This will help in improving the perception about the college, which is one of the parameters of NIRF,” he said. The college authorities have plans to conduct more national level workshops, seminars and conferences to improve the reach of the college.

As per NIRF rankings in college category, Presidency College is at third rank after Miranda House and Hindu College. “We aim to achieve the top rank in NIRF rankings,” the principal said. 

He stressed that for decades Presidency College remained in news for wrong reasons like political rivalry, clashes and violence. But, for the last few years dedicated efforts are being made to improve things and the hard work has paid off. “There has been tremendous rise in research publications in the college. In one year, at least 600 research papers have been published by our research scholars and faculty and we aim to improve the figures,” said Ravanan.

The college authorities have plans to improve the infrastructure of the college. Ravanan said an auditorium will be constructed on the campus and they have plans to introduce some new courses also. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Institutional Ranking Framework Presidency College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp