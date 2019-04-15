Home Cities Chennai

Rya Elite Cosmo Club installs new president, office bearers

The RYA Elite Cosmo Club celebrated the installation ceremony of their newest president at New Woodlands Hotel on Sunday.

CHENNAI : The RYA Elite Cosmo Club celebrated the installation ceremony of their newest president at New Woodlands Hotel on Sunday.As part of the ceremony, chief guest Dr Sujatha Mohan, guest of honour Dr Mohan Rajan and special guest Anil Srinivasan conferred upon the office bearer their badges. The sixth president of the club is Arun Nahar, with Keerthy Kumar Vaid as secretary, Aashish Solanki as vice-president, Dinesh Kumar Darda as joint secretary and Nitesh Bafna as treasurer.

“Over the last five years of being a club member, I learned that an association like ours opens up new dimensions in life. It is up to us to decide how much to gain from life, and I am glad to say that this club has taught me a lot,” said former president Lalit Kanuga, in his speech.

The social club began operating in 2014. Through their equipment bank — part of the RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, the club lends equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and oxygen concentrators to those in need.

“In these five years with this extended family, I have gained many friends and thousands of other things that cannot be put into words. I am glad that my extended family has given me a chance to give back,” said Arun Nahar, president.The children of club members put up dance performances for the members to enjoy.

Social initiatives
The social club began operating in 2014. It currently has around 250 members. Through their equipment bank, the club lends equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers to those in need.

