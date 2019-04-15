The serious business of managing weddings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Of all the places I have worked, no one does weddings like in India,” said Preston Bailey, the global czar of floral installation and wedding decor. She was the chief guest at the inauguration of Wedding Vows Connect or WV Connect 2019 on April 15. The wedding extravaganza that is being held at the Radisson Blu Temple Bay Resort, Mamallapuram, saw the global icon, Bailey, school the audience on everything from how to build a brand to how to handle high profile clients.

“Working on the Ambani wedding was a humbling and enriching experience because I had to collaborate with other designers and I learned so much from them,” he said. “Nita Ambani is a genius and knows exactly what she wants... I was in a state of panic because I didn’t think the installations would be done in time but if there is one thing I have learned, it is that Indians love their last-minute work! In two hours, everything was done.

I’ve realised that one just needs to go with the flow and it will eventually get done.”

He went on to add that when it comes to handling high profile clients, the most important thing to understand is that ‘no’ is not an option. “Always be open to last-minute changes, but don’t do it for free! Give your client multiple options that they can choose from and be prepared to partner with other designers. Most importantly, be accessible to your client 24×7 because you are not just a designer but also a friend and therapist sometimes!”

He also unveiled a signature installation that was designed by him.

“We had a big dream and it was to bring the wedding fraternity under one roof,” said Dakshna Moorthy, founder of Wedding Vows. “The dream is now one step closer to reality. My vision has been to create a platform where wedding vendors including planners, photographers, caterers, make-up artists, bridal wear designers, travel and tourism boards, hoteliers, decorators and experts can come together to share their knowledge with each other and build their network through one another. It is important that all those in the wedding industry recognise the value of working together and celebrate each other. WV Connect is the perfect global, inclusive and relevant platform for this.”

The keynote speaker was Sabbas Joseph, the co-founder and director of Wizcraft International Entertainment and Wedniksha and Global Wedding Academy. “This is an event that signifies how important we are,” he said. “Accountability and business are right up front, as it should be because we are part of a global industry valued at 330 billion dollars.

Today, 50% of a hotel’s revenue comes from events and weddings. Suddenly, weddings have become a part of tourism and are acting as catalysts for growth.”Today, on the final day of the conference, there will be panel discussions in addition to a decor and styling workshop, a bridal runway show and an award ceremony in the evening.