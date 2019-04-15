Home Cities Chennai

Two arrested for robbing pedestrians of cash, phone

Chennai police personnel have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing pedestrians in separate incidents. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai police personnel have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing pedestrians in separate incidents. 

Police said J Charles (26) of Aminjikarai was arrested by Maduravoyal police for allegedly robbing a pedestrian of his mobile phone and `800 at knife-point near Vanagaram on Saturday night. 

Police said he had already been arrested twice for committing similar offences. A hunt is on for his associate. Meanwhile, Tiruvanmiyur police arrested 38-year-old K Balakrishnan based on a complaint that he robbed a pedestrian of `500 at knife-point on Friday. Police said Balakrishnan was a history-sheeter. Both were remanded to judicial custody.

