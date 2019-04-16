Home Cities Chennai

Complaint against AUT members condemned

The AUT has demanded withdrawal of the complaint against its members, failing which it would resort to agitations against the interim administrator.

Published: 16th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The central executive committee of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) has condemned the interim administrator of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust Board for lodging a false and frivolous police complaint against the AUT members, who staged a peaceful demonstration outside the Trust Board office on April 11. 

The AUT has demanded withdrawal of the complaint against its members, failing which it would resort to agitations against the interim administrator. It has urged the Trust Board to desist from victimising the employees of Trust Board colleges. The AUT central committee has urged the interim administrator to resolve the issue amicably by holding talks with its members.

