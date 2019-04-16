Home Cities Chennai

Kids get free glucometers, glucostrips

Free glucometer and glucostrips were distributed to the first batch of 50 children to test blood sugar level at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, on Monday.

Published: 16th April 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Free glucometer and glucostrips were distributed to the first batch of 50 children to test blood sugar level at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, on Monday.According to the hospital officials, Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Dr  A T Arasar Seeralar, Director, Institute of Child Health, distributed the glucometers and glucostrips to 50 beneficiaries.

For the first time, the government is distributing free glucometers and glucostrips to the patients who cannot afford them. The children will get 50 glucostrips every month. The parents were given training in how to use the device and what to do next in case of abnormal levels of sugar.

The Institute has also conducted a diet exhibition for diabetic children. Over 850 children are registered in the ICH diabetic clinic and getting free insulin, the officials said.The glucometer and glucostrips will be distributed to over 300 patients in a phases manner in the coming days, the officials added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp