Kids get free glucometers, glucostrips

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Free glucometer and glucostrips were distributed to the first batch of 50 children to test blood sugar level at the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, on Monday.According to the hospital officials, Dr R Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Dr A T Arasar Seeralar, Director, Institute of Child Health, distributed the glucometers and glucostrips to 50 beneficiaries.

For the first time, the government is distributing free glucometers and glucostrips to the patients who cannot afford them. The children will get 50 glucostrips every month. The parents were given training in how to use the device and what to do next in case of abnormal levels of sugar.

The Institute has also conducted a diet exhibition for diabetic children. Over 850 children are registered in the ICH diabetic clinic and getting free insulin, the officials said.The glucometer and glucostrips will be distributed to over 300 patients in a phases manner in the coming days, the officials added.