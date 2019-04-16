Home Cities Chennai

Pay Rs 75K to businessman for harassment by police: State Human Rights Commission

In a complaint lodged with the Commission, Nainar said he was into real estate business.

Published: 16th April 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nearly seven years after police harassment, a businessman of Sengottai got a verdict in his favour from the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) which on Monday recommended to the State government to provide a compensation of Rs 75,000 and recover the amount from two policemen of Tenkasi. The businessman, Mohammed Nainar, had alleged that he was harassed by inspector N Thiruppathi and head constable A Perumal in the Tankasi station over a civil dispute in 2012.

In a complaint lodged with the Commission, Nainar said he was into real estate business. In 2011, one Salavudeen borrowed Rs 3 lakh from him, promising to pay back within a month.  Shahul Hameed, a relative of Nainar, was also present when Salavudeen provided a post-dated cheque for `3 lakh. However, as Salavudeen had not repaid the debt, Nainar deposited the cheque in the Pandian Grama Bank’s  Neduvayal Branch. The cheque was returned due to insufficient funds in the account.

Subsequently, a legal notice was issued by Mohammed Nainar to Salavudeen, who, in turn, lodged a criminal complaint against the duo with the Tenkasi police. Inspector Thiruppathi, who summoned Nainar and Shahul Hameed, ordered them to return the cheque issued by Salavudeen and also threatened that if Nainar failed to return the cheque, he would be foisted with criminal cases and sent to jail. 

Thiruppathi came to the house of  Nainar along with Perumal and got the cheque back along with a blank paper signed by Nainar. Subsequently, alleging that the police had threatened to foist cases on him, Nainar sought action against the inspector and the head constable. 

Denying the allegations, the policemen said that a complaint was received from Salavudeen that the cheque was stolen and the issue settled amicably. Considering the documentary and oral evidence, the SHRC, presided over by  D Jayachandran, observed that Thiruppathi and Perumal had exceeded their police power and acted in favour of Salavudeen violating human rights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Human Rights Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp