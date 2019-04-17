Home Cities Chennai

13th century Vishnu temple in Elanagar

Gaddam Tatha Desikan is believed to have constructed it

Published: 17th April 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Chithra Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The small and little-known village of Elanagar, Kanchipuram District, is the location of a Vishnu temple dedicated to Srinivasa Perumal. Gaddam Tatha Desikan, one of the spiritual leaders of Srivaishnavism, is believed to have constructed this temple in 1212 AD in Elanagar.

The Srinivasa Perumal temple is a small structure. In the main sanctum, this deity is seen in standing pose holding the sankha and chakra in the upper hands with the lower right hand in varada hasta (boon-giving pose) and lower left hand as though placed on top of the mace. Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi are on either side. Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Srinivasa Perumal is worshiped as Padmavathi Thayar.

The mantapa of this temple has pillars of the Chola style of architecture and thus the architectural details tally with the traditional account of this temple which states that this shrine was constructed in 1212 AD which was when the dynasty of the Cholas was ruling over a large area of the Tamil country. In this mantapa are stone images of Vasudeva, Vishvaksena, Nammazhvar,  Ramanujacharya and Vedanta Desika. An inscription near the main entrance, datable to the late 19th or early 20th century AD registers a donation of a certain amount of money (kasu) and is dated in Dathu year and in the Tamil month of Chittirai (April-May).

A unique festival is celebrated in the month of Vaikhasi (May-June) in the asterism of Visakam when there is full moon (Pournami). Fifteen ustava-murtis of Vishnu with Garuda from fifteen Vishnu temples in the Kanchipuram-Vandavasi route go to River Cheyyar near Cheyyar town, including Srinivasa Perumal from Elanagar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Satish
    Thank you for sharing details about this historic temple .. A must visit for me now and hopefully it will be well preserved for posterity
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp