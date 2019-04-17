Home Cities Chennai

Chennai realty sector beckons Singapore developers

After establishing a strong base in China, India was their logical next destination of preference, says the report.

CHENNAI: Chennai is one among the key Indian cities wooing Singapore-based investors and developers who have gained a substantial foothold in India’s property market over the last four years, according to a report by Anarock Property Consultants.

The report says that of the total $14.01 billion private equity funds pumped into Indian realty between 2015 and 2018, approximately one-third were from Singapore-based firms alone – the highest among domestic and foreign investors.

GIC Private Limited, formerly known as Government of Singapore Investment Corporation, a sovereign wealth fund established by the Government of Singapore to manage Singapore’s foreign reserves, has invested close to USD 2.5 bn in Indian real estate, mainly in cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and National Capital Region.

Similarly, for Singapore-based Ascendas-Singbridge Group, the preferred cities have been Hyderabad, followed by Chennai and Mumbai. In last December, through its logistics and warehousing joint venture with Firstspace Realty, the group has acquired two assets in Chennai amid a boom in India’s industrial real estate.

The two assets include a greenfield project — a piece of land in Oragadam, Chennai, for an industrial and logistics park of 2.8 million sq ft and an over 120-acre industrial park at Periyapalayam, of which 1.2 million sq ft has already been developed. The total commitment in these two assets is estimated at $120-130 million.

Similarly, Singapore-based real estate asset manager Mapletree Investment Pte. Ltd is gearing up to invest in the logistics space, apart from core office assets. Last year, it brought SP Infocity in Chennai for `2,400 crore.

With funding from banks and NBFCs drying up over the last few years, Indian developers were being forced to explore debt and equity funding from various private players. Singapore investors were on top of the list, followed by private equity players from US and Canada. After establishing a strong base in China, India was their logical next destination of preference, says the report.

