Execution is greater than ideas

A n entrepreneur’s life is full of ups and downs.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:55 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A n entrepreneur’s life is full of ups and downs. We face challenges for which solutions are not obvious. So we need to be persistent. Execution of an idea matters. One needs to be aggressive in terms of experimenting. Don’t get attached to ideas, if one idea is not working, look for the next one. Having a right team will increase chances of a company to succeed.

It is important to hire good team members, get good investors and right partners along your journey. For having the right execution, follow this: “It is easy to double your revenue by doubling your conversion rate than doubling your traffic”.

Hence it becomes important to fix conversion rate before scaling, else you will loose money into marketing, especially B2C businesses. Focus on is cash flow. It is like blood in your body, if you don’t focus, you may drain out. Shankar Kotull is the Founder

