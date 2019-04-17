Jayavardhan used Rs 18 crore MPLADS fund: Corpn data

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sitting AIADMK MP of Chennai South J Jayavardhan, who is contesting again from the constituency, has funded projects worth Rs 18 crore under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), according to data from the Corporation.

Of the candidates for the Chennai North, South and Central constituencies, Jayavardhan is the only incumbent MP who is contesting again for the Lok Sabha elections on April 18. He is contesting against Sumathi alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian, daughter of the late Thangapandian, from the DMK.

Under MPLADS, the MPs get Rs 25 crore during their tenure (Rs 5 crore a year) to carry out capital work projects in their respective constituencies.

Facilities taken up in the Chennai South constituency included construction of a toilet, installing high mast-lights and seating facilities at the Vadapalani bus stand, upgrading the Primary Health Care Centre at Medavakkam to include surgical facilities at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, road improvement works and installation of street lights in Ottiyambakkam.

Other projects included community toilets and four bathrooms in Chitlapakkam, laying of cement and tar roads in Vengaivasal at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and construction of libraries in various schools, according to the data.