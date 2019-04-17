Mystical agical adurai

Home Cities Chennai

 Madurai dazzles at its best during the annual Chithirai festival.

By Keerthana M Sundaram
CHENNAI :  Madurai dazzles at its best during the annual Chithirai festival. With the bustling crowd, street sellers making deals, folk artistes showcasing their talents and the deities decorated in multiple 
avatars for a grand procession on each day, the excitement is palpable. The streets adorn a picturesque view and who better than native photographers to capture these beauties? CE presents their camera moments during the festival. 

I always get inspired by the raw beauty of the streets during this time. The most beautiful part is people irrespective of caste, class or creed come together to be a part of this grand event. During Therottam or the temple car festival, there is no empty space in the Masi Streets.

It is exciting to find the tallest building in the locality and wait there patiently to get the perfect shot. Usually, the Sundareswarar Ther is pulled first from the Theradi, followed by the Meenakshi Amman Ther. The ther that goes first waits near Manjanakara Street until the next one arrives closer. During this time, devotees take a break and some of the best shots I have captured are when they, amidst the mystical trance, burst into peals of laughter.
— Guna Amudhan, 50

Though this festival is a blend of events that happen on behalf of Meenakshi Amman Temple and Azhagarkovil, the Azhagar festival at the river Vaigai steals the limelight. The tourists who visit the city during this time are fascinated by it. During the processions, we spot numerous rituals being carried out in the houses by these streets. In the evenings, when I see children dressed up as goddess Meenakshi Amman, I get mesmerised by the precision they maintain. — Stalin Babu, 30
 

Chithirai festival is more than just a festival. It is an occasion that brings together people of the city and gives them reasons to celebrate. I only started capturing its essence in my camera five years back. Since then, I have learnt many things. I got to know about the historical stories behind the vehicles that are used during the procession like the simha vahana, yaali vahana and rishaba vahana. One of the most striking events is when Lord Kallazhagar is immersed in the Vaigai river. The city gathers to get a glimpse of the lord and the ritual. — Aravindh S, 21

It is incredible to watch Lord Kallazhagar take a dip in the Vaigai river amid thousands of devotees. The Azhagarkoils part of the festival is not just this. It begins from the moment Lord Kallazhagar is brought to the city. He blesses some houses and mandapams on the way to the Vaiagai river. While returning to the temple, some of the houses perform a flower shower. During the ‘malaierudhal’, around 18 pumpkins are offered to the lord. I always like to capture these lesser-known customs. — Renga Karuvayan, 35

